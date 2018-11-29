It's going to be a rainy next few days with a big warm up this weekend.
Showers will continue to move through tonight but not everyone will see rain.
Showers will remain in the forecast for Friday but staying spotty through the morning and afternoon.
Late-Friday night, showers will begin to pick up, ahead of the cold front, with more widespread rain moving through.
Overnight Friday into Saturday a few stronger showers will work in from western Tennessee. We can't rule out a spotty thunderstorm or two overnight or during the first few hours Saturday.
By late Saturday afternoon showers will slowly come to an end as everything pushes eastward.
We'll see clearing skies from west to east through Sunday making for a great end to the weekend.
In fact, highs will flirt with the 70's Sunday afternoon. If you're going to the Titans game or hanging up any Christmas lights, you'll be in good shape.
Next week we tumble back down the 40's for highs and overnights near freezing.
