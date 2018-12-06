Cody Murphy's Thursday Evening 4WARN Weather Forecast
Tricky looking forecast coming up over the next few days.
If you're a fan of snow, you might be in luck.
If you're a fan of dry weekends, this weekend is not for you.
Outside of an isolated shower Friday, clouds will dominate the skies.
Showers will increase overnight into Saturday.
First thing Saturday, showers will be around. There may also be a little snow in Northwest Tennessee. Widespread rain will be around for much of the day Saturday. Overnight into Sunday morning, enough cold air could be around for a changeover to snow in many locations. Details on who sees the most snow are still to be determined but right now it looks like it'll be closer to the Tennessee/Kentucky state line.
As far as amounts go, we could see a dusting to 2 inches in spots.
Continue to check back with us as we get into the weekend to more specific details!
A few lingering snow/rain showers are possible Monday as well before sunshine returns on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.