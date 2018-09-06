Another cloudy day for us across Middle TN.
Clouds from the tropical system - Gordon - are still being thrown our way today. With plenty of moisture around we'll have a decent chance for showers and storms through the afternoon.
Not everyone will see rain but those that do could see some decent rainfall.
Showers are expected to come to an end by sunset with only a slim chance for rain overnight.
Friday's weather looks nearly the same as today - perhaps a little less rain for those across Middle and Eastern TN and more towards Western TN where more moisture will be.
Gordon will phase into a cold front out west which is expected to approach the Mid-State this weekend. With this front and Gordon's moisture around, rain chances will be elevated all weekend long. So, expect times of heavy rainfall and quite a bit of cloudiness this weekend.
Temps will hover near average (upper 80's) this weekend but look to fall below average for a few days next week.
