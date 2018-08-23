Another super sunny day is in the mix for us across Middle TN.
Highs will be very, very comfortable for late August with most of staying in the mid to low 80s.
Rain chances remain near zero again today.
Highs will be a little warmer Friday with upper 80s back in the fold. It will still be very comfortable Friday and Saturday, but we will begin to notice the humidity creeping back up this weekend.
Rain chances stay next to nothing all weekend long. Highs will climb back into the 90s this weekend - possible even the mid-90s by Sunday for some.
Long-term: Rain chances hover around 30 percent to begin next week with highs staying the 90s.
