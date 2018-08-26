Expect quiet conditions for the morning commute on Monday with only isolated areas of fog being the only concern.
Monday and Tuesday will advertise low rain chances and hot highs in the mid-to-low 90s before cooler and rainier weather takes over at the end of the week.
Wednesday through Sunday afternoon rain chances will range from 30-percent to 50-percent. No day looks like a total washout, but some decent downpours are expected at times.
Highs will settle back down to the upper 80s heading into next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.