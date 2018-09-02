Your Labor Day forecast looks identical to today. Plenty of sunshine, highs the 90s and only a slim chance for showers.
Actually, much of the first half of the week our forecast remains unchanged.
By Thursday, expect an increase in rain chances and tropical moisture moves in from the south.
Scattered showers and at times a few storms will be in the forecast Thursday through Sunday.
Temperatures will remain above average in the 90s for at least the foreseeable future.
