Another dreary day for Middle Tennessee.
We started off on a stormy start this morning and showers will continue to stream through overnight tonight.
It will not rain in all locations so if you have outdoors plans, or are heading downtown - go ahead! Just know there is a chance any area sees a passing downpour tonight.
Saturday will be another day with widespread showers in the forecast. It'll also be another awfully muggy day with highs in the upper 80's.
Sunday continues to trend drier and drier with standard afternoon summer showers and highs back to the 90's.
A new front by next week will keep the unsettled weather around Monday and Tuesday before we finally begin to dry out by Wednesday.
By the middle of next week rain chances nearly diminish entirely with ample sunshine back in the forecast. Temps will also cool down to the mid to upper 80's by the end of the week - standard for late August - but the "feel" to the air will be much more comfortable. I'd even go as far as saying a hint of fall might be in the air.
