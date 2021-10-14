A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle TN on Friday for isolated strong to severe storms.
Today will be very similar to Wednesday with an abundant amount of cloud cover, some sunshine, and warm highs in the 80s.
On Friday, a strong cold front will move into Middle Tennessee, which will set the stage for scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and mid-evening.
A few isolated strong-to-severe storms are possible with damaging straight-line winds being the primary threat. However, an isolated tornado or two and minor flooding can't be ruled out.
Rain will quickly clear out by Saturday morning. In fact, we will be back to full sunshine by mid-morning Saturday.
This weekend looks incredible with plenty of sunshine and comfortable fall-like highs both days. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s both days this weekend.
At this point, rain doesn't look to make a comeback until the end of next week!
