NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A chilly start to our Monday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Definitely a good idea for an extra layer as the kids are headed to the bus stop this morning.
We'll end up with plenty of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures pushing back into the lower 70s for the day!
Expect another chilly one tonight with lows dropping back down into the 40s by tomorrow morning. Tuesday afternoon is looking nice again with highs in the 70s under a good deal of sunshine during the day.
We'll push those temperatures back into the mid 70s on Wednesday with a few more clouds in the afternoon but still, sunshine wins out a majority of the day.
As a weak frontal system approaches the region on Thursday, we'll see more clouds work their way back in for our afternoon. A passing shower also cannot be ruled out, but it's nothing to wash out our day.
Friday will end up cooler with highs near 70, but we do get the sunshine back for the day.
Some of us may have a tough time getting out of the 60s on Saturday but the sunshine sticks with us. Sunday is looking good for now with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with temperatures back in the lower 70s.
