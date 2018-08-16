The unsettled weather continues as we head into the evening tonight with scattered showers and storms rolling through the region. The best areal rain chance remains in the northwestern zone of Tennessee while eastward, toward the Plateau, stays on the lower side.
Friday and Friday evening could be even wetter than today with numerous showers and occasional thunderstorms in the mix. A few storms could be on the stronger side with gusty winds and rain being the main concerns.
Looking at the weekend - rain chances will be on the decline through the day on Saturday and more typical summer-like weather will be in play on Sunday.
There is a chance we get some stronger storms this weekend so please keep that in mind if you'll be outdoors.
Muggy conditions will be a theme for us the all weekend long with no real cool down in sight until possibly the end of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.