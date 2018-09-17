As Florence moves away, sunshine and intense heat will return.
Outdoors as of 6pm, it's still very warm in most areas. Areas that had the most sunshine today were the hottest. Meanwhile, where clouds prevailed all day it remained notably cooler.
Showers were diminishing as of 6pm too, with just a few hanging on along the I-40 corridor over eastern Middle Tennessee.
Notice the main circulation with Florence continued to slide away from Tennessee.
Tomorrow, as that process continues, the sky will be brighter from start to finish. That'll allow most communities to warm to around 90 degrees.
Little change is expected this week. In fact, the heat will build further on Wednesday and Thursday.
You may have noticed the return of a good rain chance by late this week. Watch Lisa Spencer on News4 at 6:30pm and 10pm for more detail on that, plus more insight into what we expect for weather this weekend.
