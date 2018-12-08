A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this weekend due to the likelihood of a rain/snow/sleet/freezing rain mix that will impact travel at times.
As of 9am, temperatures were at or just above freezing.
Temperatures will continue to climb today, but only marginally. Highs will be in the mid 30s to lowermost 40s. Watch how the weather system pushing through Middle Tennessee changes the mix of rain and snow this morning to all rain this afternoon.
Tonight, a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for the all the counties in purple. There, some slick spots could develop then, as rain turns to freezing rain and sleet, and possibly even a brief period of snow. Watch out even for slick front porches and walkways as we approach midnight. If the main roads seem fine, some back roads, bridges, and overpasses could still be slick, so drive with extra caution and slower than normal.
Tomorrow, precipitation will break down and transition back to liquid rain early in the day. The afternoon will be mainly dry. Then, tomorrow night, more rain/snow will move in, changing over to all snow. Nashville and points east and south stand the best chance of a travel impact from that system. Some slick roads could develop in those areas, with the most significant travel effects being realized over southeastern Middle Tennessee and the lower Cumberland Plateau by early Monday morning.
Total ice accumulations, primarily occurring tonight, will look like this:
Total snow accumulations through Monday should look like this. Much of what you see on this map will fall tonight. However, the amounts southeast of Nashville will come from a secondary system that moves through tomorrow night and early Monday. There especially, a few schools may have delays or closures on Monday morning.
