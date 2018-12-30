After a very pleasant Sunday, Monday will take us on a wild ride for weather. A 4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for Monday due to the potential for a few strong thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts.
Monday will begin mild with temperatures around 60. It'll be noticeably more humid, too. Through the day, a southerly wind will increase driving temperatures up to around 70. Winds will gust to 40+ mph. It's a good idea to secure loose objects in the yard if you have any before mid morning on Monday.
Right now, it appears we won't see much if any sunshine. If we manage to get in a few hours worth though, temperatures could easily eclipse the record high of 76, set back in 1951! Don't root for sunshine though, as warmer weather means stronger storms during the afternoon.
Just a few showers are expected during the morning.
Then, Monday afternoon, a band of very heavy downpours will sweep through the area. A few thunderstorms will likely be included in this line, some with the potential of producing damaging wind gusts.
Notice the timing of the worst weather. The best chance for strong storms or at least damaging wind gusts in Nashville will be around 2pm.
Be sure to watch Lisa Spencer tonight after the game and then Laura Bannon on News4 Today on Monday morning. They'll let you know if the system is speeding up or slowing down, and will provide the latest arrival time for the most potent weather where you live.
DT
