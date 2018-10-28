From a high of 53 yesterday to a top temperature of 75 today, there are a bunch of wild swings in our upcoming weather!
As of 8am today, temperatures were mainly in the 40s.
Wind was still largely negligible, but by mid morning, it'll be howling! If you have loose objects in the yard that could blow around, you'll want to secure those early this morning.
That strengthening southwest wind will pump temperatures today well up into the 70s this afternoon!
There's also an approaching cold front that'll pass through late this afternoon. While it's impact on temperatures will hold off until tonight, the front will bring through some clouds and a couple of showers for people throughout south-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau.
Tomorrow's weather will be simply gorgeous! Count on highs in the 60s with full sunshine and very little wind.
Tuesday looks breezy and very warm again, before rain and thunderstorms work into Middle Tennessee late Wednesday -- Halloween.
Watch News4 Today from 8am-9am this morning. I'll share an updated breakdown of the timing of rain for your area on Wednesday and will highlight which areas will be most susceptible to strong-severe thunderstorms.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.