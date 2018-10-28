From a high of 53 yesterday to a top temperature of 75 today, there are a bunch of wild swings in our upcoming weather!

As of 8am today, temperatures were mainly in the 40s.

+5 
8am Temperatures

Wind was still largely negligible, but by mid morning, it'll be howling!  If you have loose objects in the yard that could blow around, you'll want to secure those early this morning.

+5 
FUTURECAST Wind Gusts 10:30am

That strengthening southwest wind will pump temperatures today well up into the 70s this afternoon!

+5 
FUTURECAST -- Sunday 3:30pm

There's also an approaching cold front that'll pass through late this afternoon.  While it's impact on temperatures will hold off until tonight, the front will bring through some clouds and a couple of showers for people throughout south-central Kentucky and the Cumberland Plateau.

+5 
Cold Front Coming

Tomorrow's weather will be simply gorgeous!  Count on highs in the 60s with full sunshine and very little wind.

+5 
FUTURECAST Monday 3pm

Tuesday looks breezy and very warm again, before rain and thunderstorms work into Middle Tennessee late Wednesday -- Halloween.

+5 
Halloween Forecast

Watch News4 Today from 8am-9am this morning.  I'll share an updated breakdown of the timing of rain for your area on Wednesday and will highlight which areas will be most susceptible to strong-severe thunderstorms.

DT

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.