NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The next 24 hours will be wild for weather with a big temperature change, wind, some rain, and even a few snow flurries.

This afternoon highs will be in the 60s, so roughly 10-degrees above average. We'll have more clouds than sunshine, but some sun will peek through from time to time.

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD.png

It'll be exceptionally windy too, especially tonight. Take a look...

+6 
Wind Gusts

As a sharp cold front passes through Middle Tennessee this evening, a quick burst of downpours will usher in much colder air.

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD4.png

Notice by tomorrow morning that temperatures will be in the 30s. A few snow flurries will be possible then too, especially north and east of Nashville.

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD2.png

The wind chill at sunrise tomorrow will be in the teens and low 20s, so you'll probably want your full winter gear (heavy coat, hat, gloves, etc). Make sure kids are dressed the same way, so they're not cold at the bus stop or recess.

+6 
RPM WindChill_MultiTime.png

Tomorrow afternoon, the wind will finally settle down some. Temperatures will remain well below average though.

+6 
COMBO_ICASTTemp2_RPM4kmSATRAD3.png

An important rain system is expected next weekend, as you can infer from the 7-Day Forecast below. 

+6 
7 Day AM.png

Watch Cody Murphy today on News4 at 5 p.m. for the latest timing on that.

DT

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.