NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The next 24 hours will be wild for weather with a big temperature change, wind, some rain, and even a few snow flurries.
This afternoon highs will be in the 60s, so roughly 10-degrees above average. We'll have more clouds than sunshine, but some sun will peek through from time to time.
It'll be exceptionally windy too, especially tonight. Take a look...
As a sharp cold front passes through Middle Tennessee this evening, a quick burst of downpours will usher in much colder air.
Notice by tomorrow morning that temperatures will be in the 30s. A few snow flurries will be possible then too, especially north and east of Nashville.
The wind chill at sunrise tomorrow will be in the teens and low 20s, so you'll probably want your full winter gear (heavy coat, hat, gloves, etc). Make sure kids are dressed the same way, so they're not cold at the bus stop or recess.
Tomorrow afternoon, the wind will finally settle down some. Temperatures will remain well below average though.
An important rain system is expected next weekend, as you can infer from the 7-Day Forecast below.
Watch Cody Murphy today on News4 at 5 p.m. for the latest timing on that.
