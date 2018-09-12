All eyes are on Hurricane Florence as it continues westward toward the Carolina's Coastline.
The focus of this article is Florence's impacts on Middle Tennessee and not the impacts to the east coast.
Starting Thursday, tropical moisture, ahead of Florence, will move in from the east. This slight increase in moisture will set the stage for a better chance of afternoon showers than during the beginning of the week. However, rain chances still appear to be dismal for much of Middle Tennessee through the next several days.
Once Florence begins moving onshore, winds will begin to noticeably pick up across the Mid-State. Thankfully, no area across the state will deal with hurricane-force winds. However, far eastern Tennessee will see gustier winds as compared to the rest of the state.
If anything, the northeasterly wind Florence will bring our way will be refreshing.
Rain-wise, we do not expect all that much rain from Florence. Just like the wind, the greater amounts of rain will be eastward out toward the Plateau. Right now, a modest 1-3 inches of rain is expected eastward with lesser amounts the further westward you go.
Overall, it appears Florence will have a minimal impact on Tennessee.
