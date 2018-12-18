After a gorgeous Monday and Tuesday, an approaching storm system promises to bring rain and possibly a few snowflakes for the end of the week.
Wednesday morning will still be dry though....and cold. Here's a look at temperatures for the morning commute.
Through the day, clouds will increase. Even though there will be a few more clouds around, temperatures will climb to 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday night, rain will begin to move back into the Mid State. Watch how the rain expands rapidly into early Thursday. Thereafter, it'll become patchy and sporadic.
Come early Friday, colder air will begin to catch up with the back side of the storm system. Rain showers will try to mix with a few wet snowflakes. The most likely area to have that happen will be eastern Middle Tennessee. Even if you see a few snowflakes, no accumulation will take place except possibly Friday afternoon along the Cumberland Plateau on elevated surfaces (roofs, cars parked outdoors, decks, etc). There, a dusting to 1/2" could fall.
Be sure to watch News4 Today Wednesday morning. Daphne and Laura will have an update on the arrival time of the rain. They'll also preview Christmas Eve and Christmas Day's weather.
DT
