Cloudy and cool weather with a few showers today will transition to windy & warmer conditions on Sunday. Talk about a weather 180!
Look at how temperatures and the cloud cover evolve today. Also notice the light showers that shift into eastern Middle Tennessee this afternoon.
Tonight will be pleasant and uneventful. Count on lows in the mid 40s. Then, tomorrow, the wind gets cranking! It'll turn breezy already by mid morning and won't stop until early evening.
The wind, southwesterly for much of the day, will push temperatures into the 70s on Sunday!
As a cold front works through the area tomorrow, there could be a brief shower, but the likelihood is low -- 20%. The Cumberland Plateau's shot at a shower's a touch higher (30-40%).
If you asked me my pick of the week for weather I'd have to say Monday. It'll be perfect! Highs will be in the upper 60s. We'll have sunshine and little wind then.
Tuesday looks warm, as does Wednesday. Both days will be breezy-windy. Showers and some thunderstorms are expected late Wednesday. Right now it's unclear exactly when the storms will move in. It could be mid afternoon or it could be early-mid evening. SO...check back with us over the next couple of days. Right now I'm going for a storm start time in Nashville around 6pm. Again though, please check back with us for any necessary timing tweaks.
Here's a little more detail (as it appears now) for Trick-or-Treaters on Wednesday.
DT
