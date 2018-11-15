Many Christmas festivities have kicked off or will this weekend around Middle Tennessee. 
Thankfully, there are no Grinches in our forecast this weekend should you want to go check some things out. 
 
The forecast all weekend long calls for pleasant and much warmer weather. 
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the low 50's with plenty of sunshine expected. 
 
First up - The Dancing Light of Christmas at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon opens for the season Friday at 5PM. 
 
+3 
Lebanon
 
 
Next - The Lights at Gaylord Opryland Hotel. This is Nashville's premiere light show with over 3 million lights decorating both inside and outside of the hotel grounds. 
Bring a jacket if you're going Friday night. It's quite cool even inside the hotel. 
 
+3 
Opryland
 
 
Next - A special showing of The Grand Ole Opry is taking place at the Ryman Auditorium Saturday night at 7PM and 9PM. 
This show will feature Kelsea Ballerini, Gene Watson, Mac Powell and many
more. 
 
+3 
Ryman
 
 
Next - The Nashville Predators return to Bridgestone Arena to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7PM Saturday. 
+3 
Preds
 
 
 
Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

