Many Christmas festivities have kicked off or will this weekend around Middle Tennessee.
Thankfully, there are no Grinches in our forecast this weekend should you want to go check some things out.
The forecast all weekend long calls for pleasant and much warmer weather.
Highs both Saturday and Sunday will top out in the low 50's with plenty of sunshine expected.
First up - The Dancing Light of Christmas at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon opens for the season Friday at 5PM.
Next - The Lights at Gaylord Opryland Hotel. This is Nashville's premiere light show with over 3 million lights decorating both inside and outside of the hotel grounds.
Bring a jacket if you're going Friday night. It's quite cool even inside the hotel.
Next - A special showing of The Grand Ole Opry is taking place at the Ryman Auditorium Saturday night at 7PM and 9PM.
This show will feature Kelsea Ballerini, Gene Watson, Mac Powell and many
more.
Next - The Nashville Predators return to Bridgestone Arena to take on the Los Angeles Kings at 7PM Saturday.
For a look ahead to next week click here for the 7-Day forecast.
Download the 4WARN Wx App for alerts and forecasts here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.