Our first snow of the season has arrived to Middle Tennessee.
While this snow will certainly put a damper on the Thursday morning commute for some, all things considered, we are not expecting a blockbuster snowfall event.
The main threats from this system will be:
- 1 to 2 inches of snowfall in Northwestern Tennessee
- A light glazing of ice is possible in Northwestern Tennessee.
Near-freezing temperatures will settle in overnight tonight for areas along and west of the Tennessee River. These areas, where temps are at/below freezing, will be the hotspots for accumulating snow and ice.
Let's time it out:
It's looking increasingly likely that much of Middle Tennessee will end up in the "Dry Slot" of this system.
A Dry Slot is an area around a low pressure system where dry air descends from aloft that causes evaporation, thus reducing the chance of wintry precipitation.
Depending on the size and location of the dry slot, a snowfall forecast can be drastically affected.
With that being said, the dry slot of this system will keep the best opportunity for snow in Northwestern Tennessee.
There's also a chance for ice - which is the worst of all wintry precipitation.
Thankfully, ice accumulation doesn't look to be overly concerning. Bridges and overpasses have the highest chance for ice. Watch for those slick spots!
A few flurries are possible through the afternoon Thursday before we completely dry out by Friday.
BOTTOM LINE: It will be slick in spots getting out the door Thursday. Please take it slow during commuting hours and watch for other drivers on the road.
