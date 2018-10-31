Happy Halloween Middle Tennessee!
We've had very frightening news all week long that rain was going to impede on our trick-or-treating tonight.
Well, thankfully, the forecast has adjusted for the better for "most" of us.
Showers will slowly inch our way close to sunset tonight.
Areas North and West of I-40 & I-65, respectfully, will have the best chance for rain right after sunset. This means the halloween festivities in these areas will likely need to be monitored closely tonight. There's a chance you can squeeze in some quick candy-time around sunset before the rain arrives.
For everyone else - we should be good to ghoul tonight!
Showers won't make a big push towards the heart of Middle Tennessee until after midnight.
This is great new for trick-or-treaters tonight but bad news for that Thursday morning commute as the rain will be around.
Scattered showers and storms will be around through the first half of the day Thursday with rain beginning to let up later on in the afternoon as things move eastward.
It looks possible a few lingering showers stick around for Friday but the weekend is looking much better for us with sunshine and 60's in the forecast.
