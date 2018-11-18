Thanksgiving is nearly here and the weather could not be any more in our favor this year.
After a little rain on Monday, the remainder of the week looks dry and sunny!
Rain will be around through the morning commute Monday with activity tapering off during the late-afternoon.
Tuesday-Thursday we're expecting ample sunshine and comfortable afternoon temps.
Here's a look at the highs on Thursday.
If you're braving the Black Friday shopping crowds at midnight, there won't be any rain to worry about.
However, by late Friday night, our next round of rain will be knocking at our door.
Showers will continue off and on through the entire weekend.
For a check of the 7-Day forecast click here.
