So far so good this weekend.
We've got plenty of sunshine still in the forecast to begin Sunday before clouds take over during the afternoon.
Our focus Sunday and Monday will be another round of showers moving into the Mid State.
Right now, rain chances remain low - less than 30%.
It will not be a washout by any stretch of the imagination but some heavier bouts of rain are to be expected.
Here's the timing.
Isolated showers will begin to creep into Western Tennessee during the late afternoon/ early evening Sunday.
The bulk of the rain will come through during the first half of the day on Monday.
As you can see, there doesn't look to be all that much rain.
Isolated showers will continue through the afternoon as everything moves eastward.
Shortly after sunset Monday, showers will come to an end and we'll dry out for the remainder of the week.
