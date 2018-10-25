Stubborn clouds and chilly temperatures this morning! Though it's chilly, we're running about 10 degrees warmer than the same time yesterday.

+14 
DMA Temps_Servpro.png

Here's what I picked out for your 'What to Wear' forecast..

+14 
WHAT TO WEAR.png

Like it? :)

See the rain just off to our west? That's remnants from what was a major hurricane (Willa) that slammed the west coast of Mexico earlier this week. We're getting the tail end moisture, starting with a blanket of clouds before widespread rain later tonight.

+14 
SATRAD_3D.png

Radar update (8:37am): light misty showers marching over our southwestern counties. Most of the Mid State remains dry so far..

+14 
VIDEO LYNX.png

Cloudy skies will keep temperatures steady today, with most only topping out in the mid to upper 50s and a few in hitting 60.

+14 
iCAST TodaysHighs.png

Here's the timing on the rain.

+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD1.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD2.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD3.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD4.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD5.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD6.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD7.png
+14 
FutCAST RPMb4km SATRAD8.png

Join Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer later today on News4 as she tracks the rain and gives an update on the weekend shower timeline.

+14 
7 Day AM.png

I'll be back dark and early on News4 helping you get out the door.

Have a wonderful day, friends!

