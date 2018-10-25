Stubborn clouds and chilly temperatures this morning! Though it's chilly, we're running about 10 degrees warmer than the same time yesterday.
Here's what I picked out for your 'What to Wear' forecast..
Like it? :)
See the rain just off to our west? That's remnants from what was a major hurricane (Willa) that slammed the west coast of Mexico earlier this week. We're getting the tail end moisture, starting with a blanket of clouds before widespread rain later tonight.
Radar update (8:37am): light misty showers marching over our southwestern counties. Most of the Mid State remains dry so far..
Cloudy skies will keep temperatures steady today, with most only topping out in the mid to upper 50s and a few in hitting 60.
Here's the timing on the rain.
Join Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer later today on News4 as she tracks the rain and gives an update on the weekend shower timeline.
I'll be back dark and early on News4 helping you get out the door.
Have a wonderful day, friends!
