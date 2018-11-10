Winter-like weather has arrived to Middle Tennessee. 

We dealt with a round of that early Saturday morning with temperatures dipping into the 20's.  

Sunday morning advertises even colder temperatures with more widespread 20's in the forecast. 

Many areas will likely dip into the mid to low 20's first thing Sunday. 

Sunday lows

A Hard Freeze is expected for much of Middle Tennessee Sunday morning. 

This means any sensitive vegetation will likely die due to the cold. 

