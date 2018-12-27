Hang on tight! We’ll all feel the warmth today as well as the wind. Winds are strong this morning with no relief until tomorrow morning. Expect sustained winds of 10 to 25 with gusts upward of 45 mph at times. Warm breezes will boost our high temperatures into the lower 60s.
There is a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms this morning. A line of storms move in late in the afternoon. We’re not expecting severe weather, but some may be on the strong side with frequent lightning, heavy rain and gusty wind. This line moves out overnight tonight.
Rain moves out for week’s end and skies clear out. It’ll be a touch cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s.
Next rain risk arrives on New Year’s Eve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.