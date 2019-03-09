Severe thunderstorms are possible today and this evening, producing damaging wind gusts, torrential downpours, and isolated tornadoes.
The threat for severe weather today remains highest over West Tennessee, Western Middle Tennessee, and southwest Kentucky. It's the least significant along the Cumberland Plateau. An "elevated" threat is a level 3 on a scale of 1 to 5. "Slight" threat denotes a level 2 potential. "Marginal" stands for level 1.
As of 9:30am, isolated thunderstorms were developing in Middle Tennessee and over southern Kentucky. The strongest storms were well back to the west, in Arkansas.
The latest timing for the severe threat shows it beginning along the Tennessee River by late morning, in Nashville by 2pm, and over eastern Middle Tennessee by 3-4pm. Once the threat begins where you live, it'll last 5-6 hours. Then the rain and storms will move out.
Through today, you'll need to stay informed on the weather. A great way to do so is to download the free 4WARN Weather App. It'll send alerts right to your phone and let you keep a close eye on storms nearby.
I'll provide updates on the main WSMV News4 Facebook page at the top of each hour through Facebook Live. Cody Murphy will do the same from 1pm through the end of the storms tonight.
SO....keep your eye to the sky and stay safe! After midnight tonight, the rain and storms should be east of our area.
That's around the time when Daylight Saving Time begins, so don't forget to spring ahead one hour tonight before going to bed.
DT
