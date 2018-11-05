**4WARN Weather Alert 🚨 in effect for tonight.**

A cloudy, breezy and warm day ahead!

+4 
DMA Temps_Renaissance.png

Daytime highs will run in the upper 60s to lower 70s region-wide. Besides a few isolated showers, conditions remain dry. An approaching cold front is expected to bring strong to severe storms NW to SE across the Mid State. Here's the latest timing:

+4 
STORM TIMING.png
Areas under the ORANGE color are under an ENHANCED RISK (level 3 of 5) for any storm to reach severe criteria.. including most of the region. Areas under the YELLOW color are under a SLIGHT RISK (level 2 of 5).
+4 
SEVERERisk_DMAOnly.png

Greatest threat will be damaging winds. Second on the list.. tornadoes.

+4 
SEVERE THREAT.png

Start thinking ahead now and know where your safe place is. As many walls between you and the storm, think interior, lowest lying, away from windows. Bathroom is great. Interior closet is great. Basement.. fantastic! Make sure your phone is fully charged, download our 'WSMV WX' app in case your power goes out, you can stream us live.

+4 
7 Day AM.png
 
 
 
The sun will return as soon as Tuesday and it will be a beautiful day for outdoor plans with highs in the upper 60s.
 
 
 
 

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren joined the 4WARN Weather team in June 2016.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.