**4WARN Weather Alert 🚨 in effect for tonight.**
A cloudy, breezy and warm day ahead!
Daytime highs will run in the upper 60s to lower 70s region-wide. Besides a few isolated showers, conditions remain dry. An approaching cold front is expected to bring strong to severe storms NW to SE across the Mid State. Here's the latest timing:
Greatest threat will be damaging winds. Second on the list.. tornadoes.
Start thinking ahead now and know where your safe place is. As many walls between you and the storm, think interior, lowest lying, away from windows. Bathroom is great. Interior closet is great. Basement.. fantastic! Make sure your phone is fully charged, download our 'WSMV WX' app in case your power goes out, you can stream us live.
