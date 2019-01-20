Arctic air has invaded the Mid State. It'll stick around for a couple days before temperatures in the 50s return on Tuesday.
Outdoors as of 10am on this Sunday, temperatures were only in the 20s.
The wind chill was in the teens and single digits. Through today, the wind chill will remain about where it is shown below.
If you're going to venture out, make sure you're dressed for it. Make sure your car is prepared too, with extra layers of clothing, water, snacks, etc....in case you get stuck or break down. Interstates are generally clear, but secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses are slick in many cases north of Nashville.
Expect snow flurries from time to time too as clouds linger. Any snow that falls through the day will just blow around as opposed to add to accumulations.
Speaking of accumulations, look at how much fell overnight...
Moving forward through today, watch how consistent temperatures remain. Also, notice that additional flurries will be possible tonight as another batch of clouds and moisture move in from the Midwest.
The total lunar eclipse is tonight. You might get lucky in some areas to see a little of it, but again clouds will be passing through.
In the morning, count on lows in the teens. Tomorrow afternoon, we'll have highs in the 30s with lots of sunshine.
Tomorrow the wind will diminish some as it bends around to the east. Then Tuesday, it'll turn more southerly and strengthen, pumping temperatures up into the 50s. On Wednesday, we'll have more rain. That system may mix with a little wet snow as it exits Wednesday evening. Thursday night, an Arctic front will pass by bringing with it a few snow showers. Then, more bitterly cold air rolls in for Friday and next weekend.
Watch News4 this evening at 5pm. Cody Murphy will update you on our driving conditions through the Mid State.
DT
