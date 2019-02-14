Rain chances remain low today but will be on the rise for Friday. This will mark the start of another rainy period across Middle Tennessee.
We'll see waves of rain Friday night, Saturday night/Sunday morning, and then again Monday night possibly lasting through Wednesday.
Friday night's wave is the most interesting as there could be just enough cold air around for frozen precipitation. The only place this is possible will be in Northwest Tennessee from Clarksville to the Land Between the Lakes and southwestern Kentucky during the early morning hours of Saturday. Elsewhere, good ole fashion rain is expected.
We'll catch a break from the rain for much of the day Saturday before the next round arrives overnight into Sunday.
Not everyone is expected to see rain on Sunday but it will be a rather gloomy day for all.
Monday night into Tuesday is when the next round of rain arrives. This round will last through Tuesday before clearing out sometime late Wednesday afternoon.
The Monday-Wednesday round will need to be watched closely for more flooding concerns around Middle Tennessee. We'll have more on this round as we get closer.
