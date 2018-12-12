Showers will be the focus heading into the back half of the week but for today we'll stay dry.
Rain won't begin to move in until late morning on Thursday.
For much of the day it will be dry with only West Tennessee seeing the rain. After sunset, showers will then begin to invade into the Middle Tennessee.
Showers will continue overnight into Friday morning's commute and at times, heavier round could be coming down. It'll likely be a slow go of it Friday morning.
Showers will slowly taper off but sticking around Friday night and the first few hours of Saturday.
By late-Saturday, most of the rain will shift eastward setting us up for a much drier Sunday.
Highs will remain above average for the extended period! We'll see mid to upper 50's pretty much every day through the middle of next week.
