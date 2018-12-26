** A Wind Advisory is in effect for Middle Tennessee from Thursday morning to Friday morning **
Winds will gradually pick up beginning Thursday morning with gustier conditions expected as the day goes on. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40+ mph at times during the afternoon.
Our next big rain maker will slide into the area Thursday.
Showers will be rather scattered at first during the morning with a bigger line of showers moving in during the afternoon/evening.
Severe weather is very unlikely but there may be one or two rumbles of thunder when the line of rain moves through. Otherwise, I generally expect moderate to heavy rainfall at times.
As the rain comes to an end by Friday afternoon, clouds will stick around through the evening and for the weekend.
We will likely see quite a bit of rainfall through Thursday and Friday. Areas south and east of Nashville will see higher amounts which could lead to localized flooding. Especially in the poor drainage areas of the Mid State.
There may an occasional shower either day this weekend (mainly south of Nashville) but I expect most to stay dry.
We'll begin to see another push of widespread rain moving into the area Monday/ Monday night.
