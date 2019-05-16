Temperatures are on the up and up. We're much warmer today with highs in the mid-80s. A mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.
Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.
Even warmer tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s, possibly even reaching 90 degrees in Nashville under a sunny sky. We'll repeat those temperatures for Saturday before rain moves back into the forecast on Sunday.
Saturday plans look fantastic.. make sure to slap on the sunscreen if you'll be outdoors. Sunny and warm in the 70s to start, then eventually reaching a high of 90 by the afternoon!
A 50% chance of rain showers and possibly an isolated storm mixed in on Sunday. Highs drop off just a bit back into the mid-80s. Rain chances carry into the start of the work week, but just a small chance of showers through Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
