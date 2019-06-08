Capture.PNG

Our soggy weather spell continues this weekend. 

DOG 2.PNG
DOG1.PNG

Expected off and on showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday. Plan on sporting a poncho if you're attending CMA Fest.

Captur23e.PNG

Rain winds down by Monday. Overall, an additional 2 to 3" of rain on tap.

There is a Flash Flood WATCH posted for a portion of southern Kentucky. 

Capture9.PNG

Beware of ponding and flooding out the roads. Our 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect through at least Monday. Until all the rain officially clears out. 

Captur1e2.PNG

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Meteorologist

Laura Bannon joined News4 as a meteorologist in December 2018.

