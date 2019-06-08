Our soggy weather spell continues this weekend.
Expected off and on showers/storms both Saturday and Sunday. Plan on sporting a poncho if you're attending CMA Fest.
Rain winds down by Monday. Overall, an additional 2 to 3" of rain on tap.
There is a Flash Flood WATCH posted for a portion of southern Kentucky.
Beware of ponding and flooding out the roads. Our 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect through at least Monday. Until all the rain officially clears out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.