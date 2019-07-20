4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for tremendous heat & humidity.  

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Southern KY and a Heat Advisory is in effect for West TN until 7:00 P.M.  Although no current warnings in Middle TN, all of us will feel intense heat and humidity this afternoon.

Very hot and very humid again today with temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s.  However, the heat index could get higher than 100° in many areas during the afternoon. 

Starting off the day mostly sunny, then a few clouds move in.  Some of those clouds could produce a quick rain shower or stray storm. Rain chances will be higher farther south and east. 

On Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage. It will still be hot with a high near 90 and a higher heat index, but the rain will start to help cool us off. 

As a cold front passes through Monday, we will have the greatest chance of rain and thunderstorms. We'll get some relief from the heat this day, with the high dropping to the mid 80s.

Less humid and slightly cooler air will take over for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Humidity starts to creep back in by Thursday and Friday, which also increase our temperatures a little bit to the upper 80-lower 90 range. A few pop up thunderstorms will be possible, but most everyone will see sunny skies. 

-Meteorologist Melanie Layden 

Reporter/Meteorologist

Melanie Layden has been the News4 traffic anchor since May 2015. She also fills in as a meteorologist after completing course work at Mississippi State University. She also covers traffic issues for News4.

