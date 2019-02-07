February 6th was one for the books for Middle Tennessee as more than 6 inches of rain fell in spots.
The heaviest bands of rain pummeled areas west of Nashville.
This is where we saw the most abundant amount of rain.
The swath of 4-6 inches of rain fell in a fairly localized band which was about 20 miles wide.
Officially, we ended up with a record-shattering 4.0" of rain at the Nashville International Airport.
The previous record was 1.73" set in 1884.
What's even more impressive is that we managed to fit a month's worth of rain in one day.
The average total monthly rainfall for February is 3.94".
Of note, it's a rare occurrence that we see a day with 4"+ of rain.
Since record keeping began, in 1870, Nashville has only seen 21 days where 4" or more has occurred in a 24 hour span.
With more rain coming down the pipeline for the Mid-State, February 2019 could end up as one of the wettest ones in recent years.
