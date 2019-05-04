Several waves of rain will traverse the Mid State today. A strong-severe storm or two are possible over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
As of 10am, the first round of rain for today was pushing northward through the Mid State.
More rain was advancing this way through central Mississippi.
Late this afternoon and early this evening, a strong-severe storm or two could develop over southeastern Middle Tennessee. Small hail and brief damaging wind gusts will be possible there with any stronger cells.
FUTURECAST shows the progression of the rain today, into tonight, and through tomorrow. Notice how after this evening, showers become more patchy in nature. Early on Sunday some rain will remain. By late afternoon a little sunshine will develop in many communities. Highs both days will be in the low-mid 70s. Today, some neighborhoods will even hold in the 60s.
Once we get to Monday, expect even more sunshine and even warmer air. Highs are likely to be in the 80s all of this upcoming work week. Spotty storms return Wednesday. Scattered strong-severe storms will be possible Thursday. A few storms with areas of rain will try to hold on through Friday as well.
Through the afternoon and tonight, Cody Murphy will monitor and keep you posted on any storms on Real Time Red Radar.
I'll be back on News4 on Sunday from 5am-7am....and then again from 8am-9am. Join me then for a look at ahead to the return of sunshine and a preview of what we expect for weather next weekend.
DT
