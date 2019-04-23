Another nice day on tap with highs in the lower 80s today. Expect partly cloudy skies most of the afternoon. Lows tonight will be in the mid-50s.
We will stay mostly dry and warm through Wednesday. A few showers can be expected, mainly North, by night.
Better rain chances arrive Thursday afternoon. Widespread rain showers increase by night time. If you have plans to attend the NFL Draft downtown, plan for a soggy evening.
Here's the timeline for the rain late Wednesday into early Thursday, mainly impacting southern Kentucky and portions of northern Tennessee:
Once this rain threat clears, we're in for a nice weekend! Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Enjoy!
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
