Today's will be a "microblog" because our upcoming weather looks generally pleasant. As of 9am, much of Middle Tennessee was cloudy with cooler air filtering in.
This afternoon, many of those clouds will give way to sunshine. The gusty northerly wind will diminish, too. Temperatures will top off in the 60s and lowermost 70s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant.
Then, an increasing southwesterly wind tomorrow will boost temperatures from the 50s early on into the 80s during the afternoon!
The next notable chance for rain arrives Thursday into Friday. Thursday, spotty showers and storms will develop especially late in the day. Thursday night and Friday will bring rain showers. Then, clearing weather will build in for the start of next weekend.
Tonight at 5pm, Cody Murphy will update you on this major rebound in temperature expected this week.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.