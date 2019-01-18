Our big story remains the weekend showers and chances for snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Widespread showers and a few storms will begin to roll through the area before sunrise Saturday.
Heavy downpours will continue during both the morning and afternoon.
Widespread rainfall amounts could get close to 2 inches in spots meaning flood-prone areas will need to be watched closely.
As the heavier rain ends Saturday night, frigid, arctic air will funnel into the area.
This is when we'll see the changeover from rain to a snow/sleet mix.
In addition to the snow, with below freezing temperatures moving in we'll need to watch for frozen, slick spots on the roads Sunday morning.
Those in northwest TN, the Highland Rim and northern Plateau will see the most snow. However, it won't be anything to go clear out the grocery store.
We're forecasting a dusting up to an inch in the prime spots mentioned above.
Those around the Nashville area will see less than half an inch.
Temperature-wise we're all over the place this weekend. Saturday will start mild in the upper 40's with highs likely reaching into the 60's as a warm front lifts into the area.
The cold front will swing through, bringing the arctic air in on Sunday where we'll likely stay right around the freezing mark for highs in the afternoon.
The coldest air of the season will be here Monday morning with widespread teens to begin the day.
We rebound nicely on Tuesday with highs climbing back to near 50°.
Looking down the road - our wet January continues with more rain in the fold Tuesday/Wednesday and possibly again next weekend.
Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.