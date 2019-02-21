Unfortunately, more heavy rain and flooding is in the forecast through the next 60 hours or so across Middle Tennessee.
Showers won't come to an end until Saturday night but the flood threat will linger into Sunday.
An additional 2-4 inches of rain is expected through this weekend.
Otherwise, this discussion is all about river levels and flooding.
Cumberland River in Nashville
We're already in the Action Stage with a river depth of 35.8' as of Thursday afternoon.
By Saturday, the depth will rise to 40.3' which is barely in the Flood Stage.
According to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service
At 40 feet - Flooding of property along the river from the I-24 bridge to the I-65 bridge is occurring, including industrial areas on Adams St, Cement Plant Rd, Cowan St, Cowan Ct, and Davidson St.
At 41 feet - Further flooding of industrial areas on Cement Plant Rd, Cowan St, Cowan Ct, and Davidson St is occurring. Water also approaches Cowan St and Cowan Ct and these roads may be closed at higher levels.
Cumberland River in Clarksville
We're already in Action Stage and just below Flood State. We'll get close to Moderate Stage by Saturday/Sunday.
According to the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service
At 46 feet - Flood waters begin to impact areas along the river, including agricultural and commercial properties, Riverfront Park, and adjacent tributaries including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek. Affected locations include South Riverside Dr near TN-48, North Riverside Dr near Providence Blvd East, Quarry Rd, Kraft St near College St, and Zinc Plant Rd. Water approaches properties near Salem Rd and Seven Mile Ferry Rd.
At 48 feet - Flooding continues to impact agricultural, industrial, and commercial properties, Riverfront Park, and adjacent tributaries including Bartons Creek, Red River, West Fork Red River, and Yellow Creek. Impacted locations include Riverside Dr near TN-48 and Providence Blvd, Quarry Rd, Kraft St near College St, Zinc Plant Rd, and properties near Salem Rd and Seven Mile Ferry Rd. Water approaches properties near Kraft St and Providence Blvd, and begins to cover Riverside Dr at Mc Clure St and near Cumberland Dr.
At 50 feet - Most agricultural areas along the river are flooded, as well as many industrial and commercial properties, Riverfront Park, and adjacent tributaries. Riverside Dr in Clarksville begins to flood near TN-48, Providence Blvd, Mc Clure St, and Cumberland Dr. Also impacted are locations near Quarry Rd, Kraft St near College St and Providence Blvd, Zinc Plant Rd, Salem Rd, and Seven Mile Ferry Rd. Water approaches athletic fields near Greenland Farms Dr, and properties on Branch Rd.
Duck River in Centerville
We're currently already in the Moderate Stage with rising levels expected through the weekend.
At 25 feet - Flood waters cover the soccer fields and bottomland along the river. Hickman Springs Road, Defeated Creek Road, and Leatherwood Road will be impassable. Defeated Creek will flood due to backwater from the Duck River.
At 32 feet - All areas along the Duck River near Centerville will be covered by flood waters. Defeated Creek, Bears Creek, Swan Creek, Lowes Bend, and Horse Branch Creek will be flooded due to backwater. Many roads near the river will be impassable due to high water
Mills Creek in Antioch
We're currently in low stage but waters will rise up to where they were earlier in the week.
At 12 feet - Water begin to inundate low lying areas along the creek from Interstate 24 to near Harding place,
including Ezell Road Park and Antioch Park.
At 13 feet - Portions of Ezell Road Park and Antioch Park are inundated, and property of Antioch Middle School
along the creek becomes inundated.
Harpeth River in Kingston Springs
We're currently just below Action Stage but will climb into Flood Stage Saturday morning approaching Moderate Stage Saturday night.
At 20 feet - Flooding of the Kingston Springs City Park begins and water approaches Pinnacle Hill Road and East Kingstons Springs Road. Several secondary roads near the river become impassable.
at 25 feet - The access road to the Narrows of the Harpeth State Park begins to be inundated.
