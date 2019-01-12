Much of this Saturday morning will be dry, but rain will return by late morning or early afternoon, depending where you are.
This is the batch of rain on the way, sliding eastward.
Timing of the rain is shown well with FUTURECAST. Notice temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 40s.
If you have plans out and about tonight, take a jacket and umbrella as showers will linger.
Tomorrow, rain will be more sparse in coverage. The best rain chance tomorrow will be across northern Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky. The least rain will follow south of I-40 tomorrow.
Late Sunday night and early Monday, colder air will overspread Middle Tennessee. That'll turn any leftover moisture over to snow from rain showers.
Late Monday or Tuesday, sunshine returns to all areas. Temperatures will moderate toward week's end. Showers return Friday, too.
Watch News4 later tonight after the game for an update on where heavier showers are causing some especially tricky driving conditions. Until then, have a great weekend!
DT
