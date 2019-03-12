Dry today and tomorrow. Rain and some storms for Thursday. 

Clouds are back for Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. We can't completely rule out a random shower. Most, if not all stay dry. 

Capture.PNG

Wind swept warmth take temps to the 70s tomorrow. 

DOG 2.PNG

Rain will overspread the Midstate late Wednesday night and linger through Thursday. Most of the area to get 1 to 2 inches of rain. Some strong storms possible. High wind is the primary concern. 

Captur23e.PNG

Thursday is a 4WARN Weather Alert day. There is a Slight Risk for severe storms for a portion of west and middle Tennessee. This is a level two out of five. 

DOG2.PNG
Cooling off and drying out just in time of the weekend. While it won't get cold, a dramatic swing in temps expected. Highs in the 50s.
 
I'll have the latest check of FutureCast on News4 at Noon. See you then! - Laura Bannon

