Dry today and tomorrow. Rain and some storms for Thursday.
Clouds are back for Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. We can't completely rule out a random shower. Most, if not all stay dry.
Wind swept warmth take temps to the 70s tomorrow.
Rain will overspread the Midstate late Wednesday night and linger through Thursday. Most of the area to get 1 to 2 inches of rain. Some strong storms possible. High wind is the primary concern.
Thursday is a 4WARN Weather Alert day. There is a Slight Risk for severe storms for a portion of west and middle Tennessee. This is a level two out of five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.