Showers are expected, off and on, through the next 36 hours. Then, much nicer weather builds in for the rest of the week.
As of 9am, rain showers were sliding eastward through Clarksville, Paris, & Jackson.
Rain should reach Nashville by lunchtime. Notice how the showers should last a few hours and then ship off to the east. Late this afternoon and this evening should turn out alright for much of the Mid State with some sunny breaks even possible in spots before the sun sets.
Overnight, another batch of rain will move in. That next one should have a few heavy downpours and even some thunder and lightning. Much of that will slide east of Nashville by sunrise on Monday.
That said, don't leave the umbrella behind on Monday as additional light showers will be possible. During the afternoon, a cold front will push through the area, gradually bringing an end to the rain from west to east.
Notice the nice weather that will take over on Tuesday through Friday! Tuesday looks cool. Otherwise, temperatures should climb to above average levels.
For an update on the progression of today's rain, be sure to watch News4 at 5pm.
DT
