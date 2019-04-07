Several waves of showers and thunderstorms are likely through tomorrow. Today, a couple of those storms could become strong-severe producing damaging wind and/or small hail.
Real Time Red Radar as of 10am showed heavy thunderstorms moving into Nashville from the west.
Temperatures were in the 60s.
It was cloudy all across the Mid State. Areas that receive some sunshine today will become the warmest. Today's set-up is such that warmer air will lead to stronger storms this afternoon.
Notice the additional rounds of rain and storms headed toward Middle Tennessee from the southwest.
The severe threat today is relatively low, but it still exists. In the yellow, there's a level 2 threat (on a scale of 1 to 5). In the green, it's a lower level 1 threat.
Watch how the rain evolves over our area today. A break should develop tonight. Then more waves of rain will traverse Middle Tennessee tomorrow.
Once the storm has completely cleared our area, 1"-2" of rain will have fallen.
We'll keep tabs on these storms through this afternoon on into this evening. We'll give you live updates on Facebook as well as during newscasts. If you haven't already, be sure to download the 4WARN and News4 apps so you're ready to go in case any storms become severe.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.