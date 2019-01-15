Stubborn clouds are keeping temperatures well below average again today.

1pm temperatures look like this...

Clouds will gradually break apart tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the low-mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be brighter and milder with highs in the low 50s.

On Thursday, rain returns.  Highs again will be in the 50s.

Friday looks uneventful, to be followed by a very eventful weekend!  Look below for a few snapshots in time of this weekend.  We'll have wind, warmth, humidity, rain, thunderstorms, then bitter cold, ice, and snow.....all through the course of just 48 hours.  A period of freezing rain is possible Saturday night setting the stage for developing slick driving conditions before snow begins.  Snow totals by early Sunday appear light, but a dusting to 1" looks likely in many areas.

Be sure to watch Lisa Spencer tonight, beginning on News4 at 4pm.  She'll walk you through this important storm, with an update on specific timing of these changes where you live.

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

