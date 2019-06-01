Two big weather changes are coming over the next week. The first is a shot of almost fall-like air. The second is a transition to a wet pattern.
This weekend will be hot, but not nearly as hot as last weekend. It'll be perfect for a visit to the pool or lake!
There could be a passing shower or two tonight and during the day tomorrow. Take a look at the FUTURECAST panels, below. The few showers that develop tomorrow will be in response to a sharp cold front that will pass through the Mid State.
It's that cold front that will make all the difference in the world on Monday. That's when it'll feel almost fall-like with ultra low humidity and highs in the 70s to around 80. Monday night, temperatures will plummet through the 50s.
The second big change -- a transition to a soggier pattern -- will happen late Wednesday. Then, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in. Thursday and Friday will follow suit with occasional rain & storms. SO, if you've been patiently waiting on a good soaking for your lawn or garden, hang on until then and you should get it, probably multiple times.
Watch my full forecast on WSMV News4 at 8am. I'll show how much of next weekend will be affected by the unsettled pattern we expect to take over late in the week.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.