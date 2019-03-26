Cool and breezy Tuesday with plenty of sunshine!
Tumbling temps tonight with lows near freezing. Patchy frost possible.
Quick pick up in temps tomorrow under a sun drenched sky, with highs warm through the 60s.
Spring kicks into high gear later this week. The Springy stretch lingers through the first half of the weekend.
Rain and a few storms move in Saturday. Make sure to join me on News4 at Noon for an updated look at FutureCast. - Laura Bannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.