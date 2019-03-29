Good Friday afternoon! After a few showers this morning, things are clearing out, but we're left with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are still warm, though, in the mid-70s today.
Rain chances ramp up tomorrow early morning with a line of storms coming into the midstate tomorrow afternoon. Here's a look at the timeline:
Most all of the midstate is under a MARGINAL risk for severe weather. That's a level 1 out of 5. The main threats with this system will be strong wind gusts and heavy rain at times.
Be sure to stay weather-aware as you're on the go. Download the 4WARN Weather App to your smartphone to stay up to date with the timeline of the storms moving in.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
