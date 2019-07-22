Scattered thunderstorms will develop today, some possibly producing damaging wind and localized flash flooding. A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect.
The chance for severe weather is low, but is there. On a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the greatest, it's a 1.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for northeastern Middle Tennessee and south central Kentucky.
Here's a look at the threat breakdown.
A cold front's the culprit. As of early this morning, it was well northwest of the Mid State.
Behind the front tomorrow, temperatures and humidity will drop! Check out FUTURECAST for today to time the storms...
Watch Cody Murphy's forecast today on News4 at noon. He'll track the storms as they continue to develop and will get much more detailed on the weather changes we expect behind the cold front.
